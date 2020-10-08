Shooting injures 1 early Thursday

Crime

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was rushed to the hospital early Thursday after being shot.

It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 800 block of South Fern.

Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.

Police were not able to give us much information at the time. Look for more updates on this story.

