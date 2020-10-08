Shooting injures 1 early Thursday

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was rushed to the hospital early Thursday after being shot.
It happened around 3:45 a.m. in the 800 block of South Fern.
Police said the victim has non-life-threatening injuries.
Police were not able to give us much information at the time. Look for more updates on this story.
LATEST STORIES:
- Police arrest man after 3 shot, wounded outside Topeka hotel
- COVID-19 clouds holiday retail forecasts
- Taylor’s Forecast: Another warm day, but fall is in the forecast
- Wallen dropped as ‘SNL’ performer after breaking COVID rules
- Pres. Trump says he won’t participate in 2nd debate after it goes virtual