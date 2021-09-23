Shooting in southeast Wichita leaves two in critical condition, child grazed by bullet

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police responded to a shooting in the 900 block of South Mission shortly before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

Upon arrival, police say they found two people with gunshot wounds, a man in his 30s and another man in his 60s.

According to police, the two men were transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Sgt. Brian told KSN there was a child, under the age of 10, who was grazed by a bullet. The child was treated for minor injuries.

The suspect, a man in his early 20s, was located in the area and taken into custody, according to Sgt. Mock.

The suspect was found with two guns in his possession. According to Sgt. Mock, the calibers of the weapons match the bullet casings that were found at the scene.

An investigation on what the disturbance was over and why it occurred is being conducted.