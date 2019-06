WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Sedgwick County dispatch has reported a disturbance that has resulted in shooting injury.

Details are still coming in but we do know that one person is hurt after a shooting in southeast Wichita.

It happened about 45 minutes ago near Jewet and Ross Parkway.

We do not know very many details, as the police department has not release any information.

Our crews will stay on scene and we will bring you updates as soon as we get them.