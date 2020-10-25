Shooting inside after-hours club kills Wichita man

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – One person was killed in a shooting at an after-hours night club in North Wichita early Saturday morning.

WPD said at approximately 2:00 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a shooting at the Apple Lounge in the 3200 blocks of North Broadway.

When police arrived, they located 41-year-old Costella Reed with a gunshot wound to the upper body. EMS transported Reed to an area hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

An investigation revealed Reed was inside of the Apple Lounge when a disturbance ensued involving an unknown suspect. During the disturbance, a shot was fired, striking Reed. Police said this was not a random incident, and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information on this incident, please call WPD at 316-268-4407, See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519-2282, or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

LATEST STORIES: