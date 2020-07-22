1 dead, 2 in custody following shooting in Wellington

SUMNER COUNTY Kan. (KSNW) – The Sumner County Sheriff’s Office is working on a shooting investigation in Wellington Wednesday.
According to Wellington Police Department Chief Tracy Heath, authorities responded to a possible shooting call around 1:30 p.m. in Wellington.
Chief Heath said one person is dead from the shooting. Two suspects have been taken into custody.
The investigation is ongoing.
