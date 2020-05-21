Shooting in west Wichita leaves two with critical injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two people were critically injured following a shooting at an apartment complex near 13th and West St. Thursday. The call came around 5 p.m.

Police said a 19-year old and a 20-year old man were found with gunshot wounds. No suspect has been arrested yet.

The investigation is ongoing and police are trying to figure out what lead to this shooting.

