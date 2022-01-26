Shooting leaves 2 dead in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – Two men found with gunshot wounds Wednesday afternoon in Junction City, Kansas, have died, according to the Junction City Police Department (JCPD).

Junction City police were dispatched around 12:34 p.m. to the 600 block of West Vine Street after receiving reports that a 26-year-old man had been shot. Officers found a 42-year-old man who also had a gunshot wound. Emergency crews pronounced both of them dead at the scene.

Police did not release the names of the two men killed but did say the 26-year-old was a resident of Junction City, and the 42-year-old was from Pottawatomie County. The two knew each other, and there is no further threat to the public, according to the JCPD.

If anyone has any additional information regarding this incident, they are asked to call 785-762-5912 or Geary County Crime Stoppers at 785-762-8477.