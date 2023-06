WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Several officers are on the scene of a shooting near the Life Center Church. It happened after 2 p.m. near Oliver and 11th Street.

Wichita police say they know of two patients so far. One person was shot, and another suffered a medical incident. They didn’t know the condition of the patient.

If you are traveling in the area, be aware that you may have to find a different route.

