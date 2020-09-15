1 dead, 2 critically injured following shooting near 11th and Ash in northeast Wichita

Wichita police investigate a shooting at 11th and Ash on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (KSN Photo)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a deadly shooting Tuesday in northeast Wichita. It happened around 9 a.m. near 11th and Ash.

The Wichita Police Department said one person died in the shooting. Two others were critically injured.

