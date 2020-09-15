1 dead, 2 critically injured following shooting near 11th and Ash in northeast Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a deadly shooting Tuesday in northeast Wichita. It happened around 9 a.m. near 11th and Ash.
The Wichita Police Department said one person died in the shooting. Two others were critically injured.
KSN News will continue to update this story online and on KSN News throughout the day.
