Shooting victim arrives at Wichita police substation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said a man walked into the northeast police substation Monday and shouted that he had been shot.

Police said three men were in a car on I-135 when one of the men shot one of the others.

The shooter got out of the car and the driver took the victim to the substation. The victim is in serious condition.

A highway patrol trooper located the suspected gunman and took him into custody.

Police say it is unclear if the shooting was intentional or an accident. They are still investigating.