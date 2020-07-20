Shootout between man and motorcycle group leaves one injured in Great Bend

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – Police are investigating a shooting outside a bar in Great Bend early Sunday morning. One person has minor injuries.

The Great Bend Police Department reports officers were sent to investigate a fight at Charlie’s Place, 1109 N. Main Street, at 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

Witnesses told police that two people had an argument with several members of a local motorcycle group. Charlie’s Place staff said workers escorted the two people out of the bar without any problems and the situation had calmed down.

About 30 minutes later, dispatchers sent police back to Charlie’s Place to investigate shots fired.

Witnesses said one of the people in the previous argument returned to the Main Street entrance of the bar. They say he got into another confrontation with several members of a motorcycle group.

The witnesses told police the man pulled a handgun and began firing rounds toward the west, into the front entrance area of the bar.

The witnesses also said members of the motorcycle group pulled handguns and fired rounds toward the east, at the man and his pickup. The man fled south on Main Street.

A 30-year-old man had a minor gunshot wound to the chest. The man was treated and released from the hospital.

Police say they did an extensive search of the area and found numerous shell casings and bullet fragments. There is damage to several businesses and vehicles in the 1100 block of Main Street.

In their last update, police said they have not made any arrests. The say they are still investigating.

Anyone with information that could help police should call the Great Bend Police Department at (620) 793-4120 or Crime Stoppers at (620) 792-1300.

LATEST STORIES: