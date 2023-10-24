WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police were involved in a pursuit that began with a shoplifting incident in west Wichita.

It began shortly before 12:30 p.m. when off-duty Wichita police officers confronted a 19-year-old woman holding a 3-year-old child for shoplifting in the parking lot of the Walmart near West Kellogg and Dugan Road. Police say the officers caught the teen as she was trying to get into a car driven by a 28-year-old woman.

The driver took off, striking one of the officers with a side mirror and running over the foot of the 19-year-old, causing minor injuries. The 28-year-old led police on a chase that ended in a neighborhood near Harry and Broadway.

Wichita police spokesperson Juan Rebolledo tells KSN News that the 3-year-old child is unharmed and that both suspects will be booked into the Sedgwick County Jail. Rebolledo says no one else was hurt.