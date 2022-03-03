WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka drive-by shooting that hit a toddler.
Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, was arrested on the warrants from Shawnee County related to the shooting, warrants from the City of Wichita, and for possessing a firearm as a felon. The Wichita Police Department said officers got tipped off that Robinson was in town, and had warrants stemming from a drive-by shooting in Topeka. During that shooting, Robinson allegedly shot a home over 80 times and hurt a 2-year-old girl.
WPD said its officers went to find Robinson at a home in the 300 block of North Estelle Street, and saw he was armed with a handgun. After talking with him, they arrested him without incident. While investigating, WPD said its officers located multiple handguns, parts and loaded extended magazines.
Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has since charged Robinson with attempted murder, according to WPD. Records showed Robinson remained in the Sedgwick County Jail as of 2 p.m. Collectively, he is being held on $521,200 in bond.