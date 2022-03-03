WICHITA, Kan. (KSNT) – Wichita police have arrested a man Thursday who they say was involved in a Topeka drive-by shooting that hit a toddler.

Tray Robinson, 24, of Wichita, was arrested on the warrants from Shawnee County related to the shooting, warrants from the City of Wichita, and for possessing a firearm as a felon. The Wichita Police Department said officers got tipped off that Robinson was in town, and had warrants stemming from a drive-by shooting in Topeka. During that shooting, Robinson allegedly shot a home over 80 times and hurt a 2-year-old girl.

WPD said its officers went to find Robinson at a home in the 300 block of North Estelle Street, and saw he was armed with a handgun. After talking with him, they arrested him without incident. While investigating, WPD said its officers located multiple handguns, parts and loaded extended magazines.

(Courtesy Photo/Wichita Police Department)

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay has since charged Robinson with attempted murder, according to WPD. Records showed Robinson remained in the Sedgwick County Jail as of 2 p.m. Collectively, he is being held on $521,200 in bond.