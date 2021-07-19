Shots fired during Meade County standoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say a man resisted arrest and got into a standoff with authorities in Meade County Sunday. They say shots were fired before the standoff eventually ended peacefully.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) says a Meade County deputy tried to arrest Daryl J. Wilkerson, 38, of Meade, around 5:30 Sunday morning. The KBI says Wilkerson was wanted on allegations of harassment and assault.

Investigators say Wilkerson ran into a home in the 600 block of E. Vine in Meade and refused to come out.

The KBI says Wilkerson was known to have firearms, and the sheriff’s office asked for the KBI to help. The KBI’s High Risk Warrant Team responded. Other agencies, including the Kansas Highway Patrol, the Kansas Department of Wildlife, Parks and Tourism, the Gray County Sheriff’s Office, and Meade County EMS, also responded.

Negotiators tried to end the standoff peacefully, but around 2:45 p.m., the KBI says Wilkerson came out of the house in an angry state and would not comply with commands. A KBI agent fired a less-lethal munition at him, but he went back into the home.

The KBI says that five minutes later, Wilkerson fired a shot through the south side of the home. No officers were hit.

After two more hours of negotiations, the KBI says Wilkerson came out of the house peacefully and was arrested. Authorities booked him on suspicion of aggravated assault and harassment by a telecommunication device.

The KBI says charges related to Sunday’s standoff could be added.