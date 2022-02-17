CONCORDIA, Kan. (AP) — Concordia police say a Nebraska man and a woman from Texas were arrested after shots were fired during a police chase through town.

Police say when officers tried to stop a pickup truck in Concordia Wednesday afternoon, the driver fled.

Police say during the chase, one of the people in the truck fired at officers, prompting a Concordia officer to return fire. No one was injured. The chase ended when the driver lost control in Concordia.

The driver, Jacob Lyman of Bennet, Nebraska, was held on several traffic and drug charges.

His passenger, Valerie Sanchez of Temple Bell, Texas, was booked on several drug charges.