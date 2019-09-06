Shots fired outside home, man arrested

Breaking News
Police arrest suspect on suspicion of first-degree murder after fight ends in man's death
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Police say they were called to south Wichita neighborhood Thursday to investigate reports of a man firing a shotgun outside a home.

The incident happened near Lewis and Pattie around 8:45 p.m.

Witnesses reported a man was experiencing a mental health crisis, standing outside his residence, yelling and firing a shotgun into the air.

Police say the officers who went to check it out, found the man yelling and holding a shotgun and then going back inside his home.

A police spokesperson says officers utilized time, distance and communication to get the man to surrender. They took him into custody around 9:40 p.m.

When they searched inside his home, police say they found several handguns, a shotgun and a black powder rifle.

Police booked him on suspicion of criminal discharge of a firearm.

They plan to present the case to the Wichita prosecutor’s office.

