Significant facial damage, broken teeth, kidnapping: Two in custody after Emporia police investigation

EMPORIA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Emporia Police Department announced on its Facebook page Friday that after a four-day investigation into a Hit and Run incident involving a bicyclist and subsequent kidnapping, detectives with the department have arrested two women from Emporia.

Analyse Tamez, 26 and Mariah Lopez, 27 were arrested Friday afternoon and booked into the Lyon County Detention Center on suspected kidnapping charges.

According to Emporia police, the crash happened Monday around 11:30 p.m. near the E. 9th Ave. and East St. intersection. Tamez was suspected to be driving south on East St. with Lopez as a passenger when their vehicle reportedly struck Christan Jenkins, a 26-year-old bicyclist who was riding eastbound on 9th Ave.

After the crash, Tamez and Lopez are suspected to have put Jenkins in the back of their vehicle and drove around Emporia for about half an hour before letting her out near her home.

Emporia police said Jenkins’ injuries included broken teeth and significant facial injuries.

The suspects’ vehicle was located with heavy windshield damage Friday morning.