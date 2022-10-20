INGALLS, Kan. (KSNW) — Someone put fuel card skimmers in the gas pumps at a gas station in Ingalls. Now, law enforcement officers are warning people who used debit and credit cards at the gas pumps to check their bank accounts and credit card accounts.

The Gray County Sheriff’s Office says the skimmers were found Wednesday in the pumps at Pride Ag Resources.

If you used a financial card at the gas pumps recently, the sheriff says you should check your account for any possible fraudulent activity. If you find a problem with your account, let your financial institution know and contact the Gray County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators say the skimmers have been removed, and it is now safe to use cards at the gas pumps.