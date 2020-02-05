Smith Center woman convicted of insurance fraud, related charges

A Smith Center woman has been convicted of insurance fraud and related charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

SMITH CENTER, Kan. (KSNW) – A 40-year-old Smith Center woman has been convicted of insurance fraud and related charges, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.

Trisha A. Wiehl was found guilty Wednesday in Smith County District Court of one count of insurance fraud, four counts of theft, 35 counts of making false information, eight counts of an insurance agent or broker failing to pay a premium to company, six counts of forgery, and three counts of false impersonation.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Kansas Insurance Department and the attorney general’s Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division, which discovered that between May 2016 and August 2018, Wiehl committed numerous crimes related to her work as an insurance agent, including:

Filing fraudulent and false insurance claims against her customers’ insurance policies and keeping the insurance payment for herself. The total amount of insurance payments Wiehl received through these claims was over $100,000.

Receiving payment of insurance premiums from customers, including the Smith County Fair Board, keeping the money for herself, and never obtaining an insurance policy for the customers.

Receiving payment of insurance premiums from customers, including the city of Smith Center and a local business, and keeping this money for herself rather than submitting the payments to the insurance companies.

Forging signatures, including the signature of the Smith Center City Clerk, to take out loans in the names of her customers and using those loan proceeds to pay their insurance premiums.

A judge ordered her to pay a $3,000 fine and serve 36 months probation.