WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Two were injured in a shooting in northeast Wichita. It happened near 15th and Poplar just after midnight.

Wichita police received multiple calls about the shooting. Officers arrived and found two men who had been shot. Both were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“This isn’t some type of stranger factor. These people know each other from something and some type of social media beef, to you know, whatever it may be that just causes the problems and the issues that go along with them,” said Lt. Larry Carlson, Wichita Police Department.

Police have not made an arrest.

The department is asking anyone with any information about the shooting to call detectives at 316-268-4407, the See Something Say Something Hotline at 316-519-2282 or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.