WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The victim of a shooting caused by “social media beef” has died.

According to the Wichita Police Department, 15-year-old Gabriel Aiden Jimenez died Monday afternoon.

The investigation has changed from a shooting investigation to a homicide investigation following his death.

The WPD says they responded at 12:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 13, to the report of a shooting at East 15th Street North and North Poplar Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers found a 15-year-old victim with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim has since been identified as Jimenez. Another 14-year-old victim was found with a gunshot wound to his right upper leg. Both were taken to a local hospital and underwent surgery. Jimenez later died.

The WPD says they are working on promising leads and will share any updates as information becomes available.

Those with information about this incident are being asked by the WPD to please call their detectives at 316-268-4407, utilize the See Something Say Something hotline at 316-519- 2282, or remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

An investigation is ongoing.