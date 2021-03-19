Someone tried to send drugs to Sedgwick County inmate, but sheriff’s office found it first

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Investigators say someone tried to get drugs into the Sedgwick County jail by hiding it in a package labeled as if it was from the Kansas Attorney General’s office.

The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office says it has been working to find drugs and other forms of contraband being sent to the jail through forged inmate legal mail.

On March 9, the Sedgwick County Detention Facility received a packaged addressed to an inmate with a return label from Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt.

(Photo courtesy Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

Investigators consulted with Schmidt’s office and a legal advisor. They determined there was enough evidence to believe the package was not official legal mail and that a fake return address had been used.

Investigators took possession of the package and analyzed the contents. They say they found approximately 5 grams of synthetic cannabinoids (K2) and a package of approximately 32 rolling papers in it.

The package and its contents are now considered evidence. The sheriff’s office is trying to find the people who sent it.