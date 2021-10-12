Son charged for mothers’ murder in western Sedgwick County

Kyle Romey (Courtesy: Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kyle Romey, 42, appeared in court Tuesday, Oct. 12 facing charges for his mothers’ murder. Police arrested Romey Wednesday, Oct. 6.

He has been charged in Sedgwick County District Court with first-degree murder.

Wichita police officers say Romey was involved in the discovery of a woman found dead in her home.

Sedgwick County Sheriff Jeff Easter said deputies responded to a home in the 15300 block of W. U.S. 54 on Wednesday morning. They arrived at the home and had to force entry inside after seeing someone on the floor. They found a 67-year-old woman, identified as Denyce Briet, dead. She suffered blunt force trauma to her body.

Romey will be back in court Oct. 28. His bond is set at $500,000.

