Wichita business owner asking for help in identifying burglars

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Anthony Nash, a local business owner, says his business was burglarized twice within one week. He is trying to find the suspects.

A second suspect in the burglary. (Courtesy: Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint)

A suspect in the burglary. (Courtesy: Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint)

A suspect in the burglary. (Courtesy: Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint)

A suspect in the burglary. (Courtesy: Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint)

A suspect in the burglary. (Courtesy: Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint)

Nash owns Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint, a store that buys, sells and trades toys, games and art, located at 615 E 47th St S in Wichita.

“If you guys want to come out and hang out and play video games, if you guys want to buy stuff, awesome! That’s great! That is how I feed my kids,” said Nash.

Security footage of Nash’s business shows a suspect burglarizing the store. In less than 24 hours, security footage shows another burglary.

The first burglary (Courtesy: Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint)

The second burglary shows two suspects. Nash believes it may be the same person.

“The fact that they would just come in here, and they came in two days in a row, I mean literally that never happens,” said Nash.

The security cameras at Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint are not visible. Therefore, the thieves most likely did not know they were caught on camera.

Using the security camera footage, Nash wants them caught.

“They got the door open at 1:59 (a.m.) and then didn’t actually come inside until 2:04-ish,” said Nash.

At 3:49, two burglars enter Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint. They briefly leave the view of the camera but come back into view at 4:27. At 5:37 you can see one of the burglar’s faces. (Courtesy: Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint)

Nash says he lost some collections that he has spent 30 years on.

“All the really good stuff is gone,” said Nash.

He estimates several tens of thousands of dollars are lost, but the items themselves are priceless.

Nash said he hopes in the future there is more police presence in the area to protect local businesses.

The burglary has caught the attention of Mike Hoheisel, the city council member-elect for the south side of Wichita.

Hoheisel says there needs to be a greater focus on mental health, addiction and domestic violence across Wichita.

“It puts everything into perspective, as to perspective, and what we need to do to encourage economic growth,” said Hoheisel. “If we attack the underlying issues that are the cause of many of these other issues then we can free up resources we can free up law enforcement to have the time to patrol.”

Mike Hoheisel said he wants to stay in the loop with how things progress with Nash. Hoping to continue to encourage local business into the area.

Nash shared that he does not want any donations just wants the people on his video found.

Mopigs Collectibles and Custom Paint is open for business. Store hours are Sundays, 12-7 p.m., Monday 12-6 p.m., closed Tuesday, open 12-6 p.m. Wednesday through Thursday and open 12-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

If you have any information regarding the burglaries, please call WPD investigators at 316-268-4407 or call in an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111. You can also submit an online anonymous tip.