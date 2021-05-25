Southeast Kansas authorities searching for 2 escaped inmates

COLUMBUS, Kan. (KSNW) – The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating two escaped inmates.

Mark Gerald Hopkins II and Michael Wayne Martsolf escaped the Cherokee County Jail in Columbus around 11 p.m. Monday.

Hopkins was being held for a double homicide and Martsolf was incarcerated for drug-related crimes.

Both are said to have extensive tattoos on their bodies.

Authorities believe the pair may be in a 2008 White Honda Accord with Missouri LG2X0F.

Hopkins and Martsolf are considered armed and dangerous. If located, contact the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office at (620) 429-3992.

