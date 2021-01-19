Southeast Kansas man arrested after body found

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office said a 37-year-old Arcadia man has been arrested in a suspicious death investigation.

On Jan. 13, at approximately 11:55 p.m., deputies from the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office received a tip indicating that a body could be located at 111 S. Kansas in Arcadia. Deputies went to the address and made contact with Nicholas Adam Carrillo. Carrillo gave permission for them to look around the property. When searching, deputies discovered a man who died in the backyard. Carrillo fled from the area on foot.

The KBI was asked to assist on Jan. 14, at approximately 1 a.m. Special agents and the Crime Scene Response Team responded to Arcadia to investigate.

Carrillo was located in Arcadia the following evening. He was booked into the Crawford County Jail at around 10:10 p.m. He was arrested on suspicion of criminal desecration of a body, possession of opiates, opium, narcotic drugs or certain stimulants, possession of drug paraphernalia, and interference with law enforcement. He is currently being held on a $15,000 bond.

The man who died was reported missing from the Kansas City Missouri Police Department. Investigators believe the death occurred in Kansas City, Mo., and they will be conducting further investigation.