WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man from southeast Kansas has been charged in the death of 44-year-old Shawn Lahman of Wichita.

According to court documents, 34-year-old Mickey Owens of Johnson City has been charged with the following:

One count of murder in the first degree; In the commission of a felony of a felony

One count of criminal discharge of a firearm; Occupied vehicle with great bodily harm

According to the Wichita Police Department, at approximately 11:20 p.m. on April 24, officers were dispatched to the 1300 block of South Edwards for an unknown call.

Upon arrival, they located Lahman in the front seat of a passenger van with a gunshot in the upper torso. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were able to quickly identify Owens as the suspect, and he was taken into custody in Johnson City on an unrelated Sedgwick County warrant.

Owens is being held on a $750,000 bond. His next court date is scheduled for May 15.