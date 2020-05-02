Southeast Wichita disturbance comes to peaceful end; under investigation

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Police take a woman into custody following a disturbance in a southeast Wichita neighborhood.

At approximately 4:40 a.m. Saturday morning officers were contacted by a 32-yeard-old female who reported a disturbance inside a residence in the 800 block of South Mission.

The caller told police 28-year-old Porche Willson fired a gun inside the residence near her own children, the caller, and the caller’s ten-year-old-daughter.

Officers attempted to make contact with Wilson but police say they were unsuccessful. That’s when WPD Special Weapons and Tactics, or SWAT team, responded.

Wilson peacefully surrendered and was taken into custody. Officers located four children inside the home; two 10-year-olds, a four-year-old and a two-year-old. No one was injured.