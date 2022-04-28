ULYSSES, Kan. (KSNW) — A Ulysses man was convicted of first-degree murder in connection to a murder of a 3-year-old child in 2019.

31-year-old Uraquio “Rocky” Agustin Arredondo was convicted in the Grant County Court District on Thursday following a bench trial.

Arredondo was found guilty of one count of first-degree felony murder and one count of child abuse.

Prosecutors say that Arredondo murdered 3-year-old Carlos Valenzuela III. On Feb. 26, 2019, police and EMS were dispatched to the child’s home after they received a 911 call reporting an unresponsive child.

Valenzuela was first transported to Bob Wilson Memorial Hospital and was then transferred to a Denver, Colorado, hospital for treatment. He died Feb. 27, 2019, in Denver. Arredondo was in a relationship with child’s mother.

Sentencing has been scheduled for June 13.