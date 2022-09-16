WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Ulysses, Kansas man stood in front of a judge and heard his sentence for crimes he committed in 2018 on Friday.

Francisco Beltran, 30, was sentenced to 16 years in prison on one count each of robbery, aggravated assault, criminal possession of a firearm, conspiracy to commit aggravated robbery and contributing to a child’s misconduct.

Beltran pleaded guilty to the crimes on July 21, according to the Attorney General’s office.

In Aug. 2021, Beltran escaped from the Grant County Jail through a fence in the exercise yard of the jail, and was captured by authorities.

Authorities say Beltran was incarcerated for aggravated burglary but was released on bond in 2021. Beltran failed to show up to court and was issued an arrest warrant. He was arrested once again on Aug. 4, 2021 for failure to appear in court, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine, and interference.

The case was investigated by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Ulysses Police Department. The crimes occurred on or about August 18, 2018.

Beltran was sentenced to 192 months in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility and will be required to register as a violent as a violent offender for 15 years upon his release.