WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Ulysses, Kansas, man was sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in connection to the death of a child in 2019.

Uraquio “Rocky” Agustin Arredondo’s mugshot from February 2020 (Courtesy: Grant County Jail)

Uraquio “Dusty” Agustin Arredondo, 29, of Ulysses, was convicted of one count of first-degree murder and one count of child abuse following a bench trial in April 2022.

He was sentenced to 25 years in a Kansas Department of Corrections facility without the possibility of parole for the murder conviction, and 110 months (9 years and 2 months) for the child abuse charge.

The Kansas Attorney General’s Office says the sentences will run consecutively, followed by lifetime post-release supervision.

Arredondo was arrested in Feb. 2020 following a yearlong investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) and the Ulysses Police Department into the death of 3-year-old Carlos Valenzuela III.

On Feb. 26, 2019, police were dispatched to Valenzuela’s home after receiving a 911 call of an unresponsive child. He was transported to a hospital in Denver, Colorado, where he was pronounced dead on Feb. 27, 2019.

Police say Arredondo was in a relationship with the child’s mother.