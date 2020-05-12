Southwest Wichita shooting leaves one with non-life threatening injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting near Meridian and 30th Street South after a victim showed up at a nearby Sedgwick County EMS station Monday evening.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

Once beginning their investigation, officers found the location of the shooting near south Meridian Avenue and 30th Street South.

This incident is under investigation. If you have any information please call police or Wichita/Sedgwick County Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.

