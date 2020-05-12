Southwest Wichita shooting leaves one with non-life threatening injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police responded to a shooting near Meridian and 30th Street South after a victim showed up at a nearby Sedgwick County EMS station Monday evening.
The victim was transported to a local hospital.
Once beginning their investigation, officers found the location of the shooting near south Meridian Avenue and 30th Street South.
This incident is under investigation. If you have any information please call police or Wichita/Sedgwick County Crimestoppers at 316-267-2111.
LATEST STORIES:
- Fauci warns of ‘suffering and death’ if US reopens too soon
- President Trump abruptly ends press conference after heated exchange with reporters
- Fire damages northeast Wichita restaurant
- On Ronelle’s Radar: Early chilly showers, clouds hang tough Tuesday
- Wichita Public Schools announce updates on summer learning programs and meal service