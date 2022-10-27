GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Three people say they were chased by a man in Garden City Wednesday. They say he caught up with them at the McDonald’s at 1106 N. Taylor Avenue and stabbed one of them.

The Garden City Police Department got the report of a fight in progress around 3:30 p.m. Officers arrived at the restaurant and found a woman and two men standing outside. One of the men had been stabbed.

The three people told police they had been shopping in Garden City when they were confronted by a man they know, a 33-year-old from Scott City. Police say the three fled from the confrontation in their vehicle, and the man tried to follow them.

When the three thought they had lost the man, they stopped to eat at the McDonald’s on the west side of Garden City. However, they say the man showed up a short time later.

According to police, the man got out of his vehicle with a knife in his hand and began walking toward the restaurant.

Police say the two men met him in the parking lot, and a fight started. It moved inside the business near the women’s restroom where the woman was hiding.

Police say one of the men tried to keep the knife-wielding man from entering the restroom and was stabbed. The fight broke up, and the attacker fled in his vehicle.

GCPD said the suspect was found later and booked into jail on suspicion of aggravated battery, aggravated assault, stalking and criminal use of a weapon.

The victim, a 32-year-old, was taken to the hospital, where he was treated for his injury and then released.