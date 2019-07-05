Stabbing in El Dorado critically injures one

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – The El Dorado Police Department is investigating a stabbing that happened on the Fourth of July. The stabbing occurred on North Oak Street.

One person was transported to a Wichita hospital with critical injuries. That person is listed in stable condition.

Police said another person was arrested. One of the people involved is a juvenile, but police wouldn’t say if the juvenile was the victim or the suspect.

Charges will be forwarded to the county attorney once the investigation is complete.

