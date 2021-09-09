Stabbing in north Wichita sends man to hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita police responded to a stabbing in north Wichita late Thursday afternoon.

According to Officer Trevor Macy, the call initially came in as a shooting in the 600 block of W. 20th St.

Officer Macy says a neighbor reported possibly hearing gunshots and seeing the victim in the area.

Police eventually arrived in the area and located a 31-year-old man who had two stab wounds in the 2100 block of N. Shelton. He was transported to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

The Wichita Police Department encourages anyone with information to call Investigations at 316-268-4407 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

