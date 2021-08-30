Incident in Sedgwick County leaves one with critical injuries

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office is investigating a potential domestic incident in east Sedgwick County that has left one person with critical injuries.

Sedgwick County Dispatch tells KSN that they received a call shortly after 9:30 p.m. in the 5000 block of S. 143rd St. W. A lieutenant on the scene said he would not share information about the nature or cause of the man’s injuries, but did say it is likely a domestic issue.

Deputies said they detained one person of interest.