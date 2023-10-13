HOISINGTON, Kan. (KSNW) — Hoisington Police are investigating a stabbing.

Officers were called Friday to Clara Barton Hospital in Hoisington after a man showed up at the hospital with a stab wound. Police say the man got into a fight with another man at a home in the 300 block of East 3rd St.

Police collected evidence inside the home and are still investigating. There’s no word if any arrests have been made.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is urged to contact Hoisington Police at 620-653-4995 or Crime Stoppers at 620-792-1300.