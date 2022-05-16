NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) — A Newton man was arrested early Monday after police said he threw household items from his apartment window and threatened the rest of the building.

Someone called 911 around 7 p.m. Sunday and reported a person at Midtown Towers, 115 W. Ninth Street, was throwing items from a seventh-story window at people below.

Newton officers had been to the apartments multiple times in the past two days attempting to contact a person reported to be suicidal and breaking personal property.

When the officers responded Sunday night, they said the person made homicidal, suicidal and threatening statements toward the apartment building. Out of caution, officers asked other residents of the apartment building to voluntarily evacuate or shelter in place.

A Newton Police Department negotiator arrived and began speaking with the suspect by phone. Police say the negotiators spent four hours trying to de-escalate the situation and offering the suspect any help he needed.

Officers say the suspect refused help and continued throwing household items from the window and barricading the apartment doors.

The Newton Police Department said officers learned the suspect had multiple felony warrants for his arrest for aggravated burglary, theft and two counts of stalking.

Just before midnight, the Harvey County Emergency Response Team forced entry into the apartment and took the suspect into custody without incident.

Police say the suspect, Lyle Gulick, Newton, was taken to the hospital, where he was medically cleared, and then to jail.

Officers booked Gulick on suspicion of aggravated assault, felony obstruction to official duty, criminal damage, disorderly conduct, and for the felony warrants.

Newton Police were assisted by Newton Fire/EMS and the Harvey County Sheriff’s Office.