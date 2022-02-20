MCPHERSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — A standoff in rural McPherson County early Sunday morning led to an arrest.

Justin St. John was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault and criminal threat.

According to the McPherson County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), deputies responded around 1:30 a.m. to an ongoing domestic situation in the 1000 block of 6th Ave.

Upon arrival, deputies learned St. John was in possession of a rifle and had made threats of violence.

The sheriff’s office says around 2 a.m. deputies requested assistance from the McPherson County Special Response Team (SRT) in resolving the matter.

At 3:45 a.m., negotiators made contact with St. John by phone. The negotiators talked with him for about 30 minutes.

According to the MCSO, members of the SRT were able to take St. John into custody without any further incidents.