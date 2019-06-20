Standoff over in Hutchinson; KBI investigating

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A standoff in Hutchinson forced the evacuation of several blocks and put two men in custody.

Authorities in Reno County said one suspect is in a Wichita hospital after being injured in the standoff. They also confirm the standoff is over, and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation is on the scene.

Police are still investigating an initial shooting incident that started the chain of early morning events near the 300 block of west 8th street, where a man was shot in the leg.

Hours of investigation led authorities to the house in the 300 block of west 16th avenue near Madison.

Hutchinson police say they responded to the scene but then requested emergency response backup when it became clear the suspect would not “give up willingly.”

Chief Jeffrey Hooper of Hutchinson Police Department says they “established contact with the suspect,” identified as 21-year-old Brendan Jones, and were able to confirm that a “second suspect was also inside the residence.” The second suspect, 18-year-old Tyler Samuels.

After hours of negotiations with the police, Tyson Samuels came out of the home with his hands up and was taken into police custody. Jones told police he would also peacefully surrender and exit the residence.

However, shortly after, Jones pushed open the screen door and began firing multiple rounds at the officers. 10 officers returned fire, inuring Jones, and taking him into custody. No officers where hit or injured.

Jones was transported by EMS to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center before eventually being flown to Wichita for further treatment.

Police still have evacuations in place for adjacent homes on West 16th, though some residents have been allowed to return to their homes.

Streets remain closed around Jefferson and Madison streets from 15th to 17th.