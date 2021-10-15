Sterling man accused of child sex crimes

STERLING, Kan. (KSNW) – A Sterling man was arrested Thursday following an investigation by the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

At approximately 8 a.m., KBI agents, along with the Rice County Sheriff’s Office and Kansas Highway Patrol, served an arrest warrant at the home of 2020 Avenue R in Sterling.

The KBI said Jonathan A. Braden, 43, also known as Jonathan Behnke, was arrested. He was booked into the Rice County Jail on suspicion of two counts of aggravated criminal sodomy, two counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, and 25 counts of sexual exploitation of a child. Braden allegedly engaged in sexual conduct with a juvenile and possessed and manufactured child pornography.

In September 2019, a report was made to the Grandview Plaza Police Department when a subject discovered images of child pornography that were suspected to be Braden’s. The Grandview Plaza Police Department began investigating. They requested KBI assistance in October of 2019.

On Dec. 19, 2019, a search warrant was executed at Braden’s home in Sterling, and evidence was located and seized.