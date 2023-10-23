AUGUSTA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Augusta Department of Public Safety says they still don’t have an answer as to who is behind a September homicide in their community.

Joanne Johnson, 93, was found dead inside her home at 1711 Robbins St. in Augusta on Sept. 3. Authorities say she is the victim of a homicide and was killed sometime between Sept. 2 and Sept. 3.

According to the department, since the investigation began, they have conducted dozens of interviews and followed up on “numerous” leads. They are receiving assistance from both the Kansas Bureau of Investigations and the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

The Augusta Department of Public Safety asks that if anyone has any information, “regardless of how small, insignificant, or irrelevant it might seem,” to contact authorities and report it.

You can call the Augusta Department of Public Safety at 316-775-4500, Augusta Crime Stoppers at 316-775-0055, or the Augusta Crime Stoppers Facebook page using the P3TIPS form.