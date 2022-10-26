DICKINSON COUNTY, Kan. (KSNT) – A suspicious post on Craigslist led the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office to arrest two men after they listed a stolen John Deere tractor for sale.

The sheriff’s office said it was contacted about a post on Craigslist that involved the stolen tractor valued at over $36,000. An investigation and an arrangement to purchase the tractor by undercover officers led law enforcement to the 1000 block of 1700 Avenue for an arrest.

The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office reports two men from Salina were booked on suspicion of felony theft and various drug charges. The stolen John Deere Tractor was recovered.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Abilene Police Department and the Midwest City Police Department in Oklahoma assisted in the investigation, according to Dickinson County.