Stolen Dodge City vehicles found in Arkansas River bed

DODGE CITY, Kan. (KSNW) — Dodge City police say some thieves were very active early Wednesday, stealing vehicles and breaking into cars. Two of the vehicles were later found dumped in the Arkansas River bed.

Police say the first stolen vehicle was reported around 5:30 a.m. from an address on Robin Road. About an hour later, police took a report of a vehicle stolen along Elbow Road.

After that, police started getting multiple calls of car break-ins in the Fairway Drive, Elbow Bend, and Shadow Lane areas.

Investigators found out that one of the stolen vehicles was equipped with OnStar. They contacted OnStar, and the stolen pickup truck was tracked through GPS.

The Ford County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol found the truck in the riverbed west of Dodge City. They also found three suspects. They arrested a 20-year-old man, an 18-year-old man, and a 16-year-old girl, all of Dodge City.

Law enforcement officers found a stolen Dodge City pickup in the Arkansas River bed, Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

Law enforcement officers found a stolen Dodge City pickup in the Arkansas River bed, Dec. 1, 2021. (Photo Courtesy Ford County Sheriff’s Office)

It took a few more hours to find the other stolen vehicle. It was in the riverbed on the east side of Dodge City.

Police say that if someone discovers items have been stolen from their vehicles, they should make a police report.

Also, residents in the area of the thefts should check their surveillance cameras for suspicious activity and report it to the police.