GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) – The Barton County Sheriff’s Office says they chased a man and woman on a stolen Missouri motorcycle late Tuesday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says the Great Bend Police Department attempted to stop the bike within city limits, but it took off on Northwest 10th Avenue (McKinley Street). The sheriff says police lost the motorcycle and terminated the pursuit.

However, minutes later, the sheriff’s office says they located the motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed on Northwest 30th Road and Northwest 10th Avenue. The bike continued on Northwest 30th Road and turned onto U.S. Highway 281, heading south. The motorcycle continued into Great Bend. The sheriff’s office says the driver continued to make numerous violations.

The bike lost control and crashed at 25th and Morton Streets. The motorcycle driver and passenger from Great Bend were taken to the hospital. The passenger, a 22-year-old Great Bend woman, is being treated for “non-life-threatening injuries.”

The sheriff said the driver, a 29-year-old Kingman man, had minor injuries. He was arrested and booked on suspicion of aggravated battery, felony flee and elude, possession of stolen property and reckless driving. He has since bonded out.