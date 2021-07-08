Store found nude photos of minors on Topeka man’s forgotten phone, district attorney says

TOPEK, Kan.A (KSNT) – Authorities have searched a man’s home and arrested him after grocery store employees found nude photos of minors on his phone lost at the store, the district attorney said Thursday.

Gregory M. Seeley faces charges including:

Sexual exploitation of a child, a felony

Possession of marijuana

Possession of paraphernalia

Criminal use of weapons

An employee at the Topeka Hy-Vee called police after finding Seeley’s cellphone left behind at the store, according to Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay. The worker said they spotted photos of nude minors on Seeley’s phone, and after taking it investigators got warrants to search both the phone and his house in the 2500 block of Southwest Osborn Road.

The Shawnee County Department of Corrections booked him on a $100,000 bond. His case is set for a status conference at 2 p.m. July 15.

The Topeka Police Department is handling all investigations into Seeley’s case, according to Kagay.