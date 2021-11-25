Strangers donate $1M to Kevin Strickland fund in less than 2 days

Crime

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) – Strangers have donated more than a million dollars to a Kansas City man who was freed after spending 43 years in prison for a crime he didn’t commit.

Kevin Strickland was released from a Missouri prison Tuesday afternoon, more than four decades after a judge sentenced him for killing three people.

Shortly after Strickland was freed, someone started a GoFundMe fundraiser to benefit him. In less that two days, more than $1 million has been donated. The original goal was $430,000. Strangers have donated anywhere from $10 to $8,000.

Many of the donors expressed outrage that the 62-year-old wouldn’t receive compensation from Missouri. The state only allows wrongful imprisonment payments to people exonerated through DNA evidence, so Strickland doesn’t qualify.

Strickland will also be the guest of Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas Friday night. He will flip the switch to turn on thelights for the Mayor’s Christmas Tree at Crown Center.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories