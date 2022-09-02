WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A 16-year-old student was arrested on Friday after police say he brought a gun to school.

According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), around 8 a.m. on Friday morning, a school resource officer (SRO) was notified by a school staff member of a student that was possibly in possession of a firearm on campus.

School staff searched the student and found a handgun in his possession. The gun was seized and the boy was booked into the Juvenile Intake nd Assessment Center on suspicion of possession of a firearm by a juvenile and possession of a firearm on school grounds.

On Monday, a West High student was taken into custody for bringing a gun to school.

On Tuesday, a Heights High student was taken into custody for bringing a gun to school.

On Wednesday, the school resource officer at Southeast High had to use pepper spray to disperse an unruly crowd.

And on Thursday, police were sent to West High after the school resource officer asked for help dealing with fights and crowds gathering.