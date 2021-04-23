Supreme Court reverses murder conviction in Wichita death

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday reversed the first-degree murder conviction of a Wichita man.

Mark Holley III was convicted in the 2017 death of 18-year-old D’Shaun Smith during a botched drug deal.

Mark Holley III (Coutesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

The court said the Sedgwick County District Court should have presented a self-defense argument during jury instructions. Holley argued that he shot Smith after Smith tried to rob him and pointed a gun at him.

The court upheld Holley’s convictions on child endangerment charges, arising from a separate incident in which Holley robbed a man while the victim’s young children were sitting in the backseat of his car.

The murder case now goes back to the district court for further proceedings.