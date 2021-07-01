Suspect arrested for allegedly killing a Wichita man in June

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police arrested a 39-year-old man in connection to a homicide back on June 20.

Jermall L. Campbell (Courtesy: Sedgwick Co. Jail)

On that day, police responded to a home in the 1700 block of N. Harding and found 47-year-old Deandre Freeman who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Another man was also injured in the shooting and remains hospitalized.

According to records, police arrested Jermall L. Campbell on Wednesday on suspicion of first-degree murder, aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm, and gambling.

Police said the suspect and victims were all at the home when a fight broke out, and the suspect fired multiple shots. The incident was not random.